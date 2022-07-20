Punjab encounter: What cops recovered from gangsters involved in Moose Wala murder

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police recovered an AK-47 and ‘heavy ammunition’ from the two gangsters – involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala – who were shot dead in an encounter with the unit on Wednesday.

“An AK-47 rifle and 0.30mm pistol recovered from the house where they were hiding. We have also recovered a bag and it will be opened after its forensic examination. Our forensic team will inspect the spot,” said additional director-general of police (ADGP) Pramod Ban, the Task Force head, while speaking to the media.

#SidhuMoosewala murder: #AGTF ADGP Promod Ban confirms the operation concluded successfully as both Manpreet Mannu & Jagroop Roopa, who killed #Moosewala were neutralized in a heavy exchange of fire.#Police also recovered an AK-47 along with heavy ammunition from the spot. — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) July 20, 2022

The officer further said that of the six shooters who opened fire at Moose Wala in Mansa on May 29, two were absconding. “Today, both the gangsters—Jagroop Singh alias Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu—have been killed in exchange of fire,”

Wednesday's operation took place at Hoshiar Nagar village near Attari border in Amritsar in the border state; Mannu and Roopa had been hiding in a farmhouse in the village. The Anti-Gangster Task Force carried out the raid after receiving information that the gangsters were hiding there.

According to a senior police officer who was present at the spot, some policemen, too, received bullet injuries in the exchange of gunfire that followed.

