Akasa Air’s directors suspended following lapses found in audit

The civil aviation regulator on Friday suspended Akasa Air’s directors of operations and flight training for six months each after an audit found lapses. The action was taken after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a regulatory audit conducted on October 7 in Mumbai, found that the required navigation performance (RNP) training was being conducted on “unqualified” simulators, in violation of its rules. (PTI)

RNP training equips pilots with the skills needed to operate within airspaces and procedures that require a specific level of navigation accuracy and performance.

Akasa Air’s spokesperson said, “Akasa Air is in receipt of an order from the DGCA dated 27th December 2024. We will continue to work with the DGCA and comply accordingly. Safety is of utmost importance, and we continuously strive to pursue the highest standards of safety.’’

Akasa has over 800 pilots and 26 aircraft in its fleet.

DGCA had issued show cause notices to the airline’s director (operations) and director (training) on October 15. DGCA found the replies submitted on October 30 unsatisfactory.

“...Whereas Director Operations of Mis SNV Aviation Pvt. Ltd. has failed to train personnel adequately. Also, repeated lapses/violation has been found pertaining to training,” said the order.

DGCA also said that both the officials failed to discharge their duties to meet applicable legal requirements and to maintain safe operations in accordance with the rules.