Akhilesh accuses UP government of connivance as toll in hooch tragedy rises

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of conniving with bootleggers after the death toll in the twin hooch tragedies in Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand rose to 97.

Sixty four of the casualties were in Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts on U.P. Akhilesh Yadav said it was inconceivable that hooch trade was flourishing without the government’s involvement.

“Opposition has been notifying the government about such activities,but they didn’t wake up as the government is also involved in it.Truth is that without government such businesses can’t be carried out.Goverment should accept that they can’t run the state,” ANI quoted Akhilesh as saying.

A total of 215 persons have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh, while cases against 297 people have been filed. Forty-nine cases have been registered in Uttarakhand.

Several officials were suspended in both states, with Uttar Pradesh taking action against seven excise and seven police officials.

The tragedy began to unfold from Thursday onwards in villages in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand, and Saharanpur and Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The sale and consumption of illicit alcohol is a problem in rural districts across the country, as illegal brewers run fly-by-night operations to evade hefty levies and taxes.

In January 2015, toxic liquor claimed 32 lives in Lucknow and Unnao districts of Uttar Pradesh . In October 2013, at least 40 people died in Azamgarh district after drinking illicit liquor.

