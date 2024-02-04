Akhilesh says not invited to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress responds

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stated on Sunday that he has not received an invitation to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.' The statement from a key INDIA bloc partner comes as the Opposition grapples with internal challenges over seat-sharing for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (L), Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

When asked about participating when the yatra enters Uttar Pradesh, the former chief minister said, "Many big events are organized, but we are not invited."

The sequel to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Manipur and is set to conclude in Mumbai, is currently in Jharkhand. It has already covered five states, mostly by bus.

Congress responds

In response to Akhilesh Yadav's statement, Congress was quick to defend itself. The party's senior leader Jairam Ramesh said that the final programme is not yet finalized, and the party is open to inviting alliance partners.

“The detailed route and programme of Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Uttar Pradesh is being prepared. It will be finalised in a day or two,” Jairam Ramesh said in an X post.

“After this, it will be shared with the constituent parties of the INDIA alliance in the state. His participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will further strengthen the INDIA alliance,” the party's communication in-charge added.

The Yatra is expected to enter UP on the afternoon of February 16.

'All not right in INDIA bloc'

As the Congress endeavours to strengthen the INDIA bloc after the Janata Dal (United) rejoined the BJP-led NDA, two crucial allies—Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Arvind Kejriwal—have explicitly rejected forming an alliance with the Congress in West Bengal and Punjab for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra started its journey from Thoubal, Manipur, on January 14, covering over 6,700 kilometres across 110 districts.

Spanning 67 days and reaching 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments, the yatra follows the earlier 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' where Rahul Gandhi covered over 3,000 kilometres on foot.

Yatra 2.0 uses a hybrid format, combining different modes of transport, and will conclude in Mumbai on March 20.