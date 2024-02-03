BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's ‘injustice to Hindus’ allegation against Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday hit out at Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, alleging that Rahul Gandhi is consolidating the votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators through his march and doing “injustice to Hindus”. He also said that Gandhi's Yatra included all Muslim participants and claimed that he has a video proof of it. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey(ANI)

“The places he (Rahul Gandhi) has visited so far - Murshidabad, Malda, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea, Pakur, Sahibganj, Godda…All these are centers of Bangladeshi infiltrators. He is consolidating the votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators and doing injustice to Hindus,” the BJP MP said.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Also read: Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc stopped BJP from toppling Jharkhand government

“…You are not even a Hindu but still, if you want to declare yourself as Hindu, we welcome it. But when you come, protect the Hindus too. Muslims are not going to be with you,” he added.

The saffron party, at several times, attacked the grand old party over the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 14 from Manipur's Thoubal district. The yatra is set to cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. Besides Manipur, the yatra is covering four northeastern states - Nagaland (257 km in two days), Arunachal Pradesh (55 km in one day), Meghalaya (five km in one day) and Assam (833 km in eight days).

Currently, the Congress leader has entered Jharkhand, from which he will move on to Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra and conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after a span of 67 days.

(With inputs from agencies)