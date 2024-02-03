 BJP MP's ‘injustice to Hindus’ allegation against Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's ‘injustice to Hindus’ allegation against Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's ‘injustice to Hindus’ allegation against Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

ByManjiri Chitre
Feb 03, 2024 02:20 PM IST

Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 14 from Manipur's Thoubal district.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday hit out at Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, alleging that Rahul Gandhi is consolidating the votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators through his march and doing “injustice to Hindus”. He also said that Gandhi's Yatra included all Muslim participants and claimed that he has a video proof of it.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey(ANI)
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey(ANI)

“The places he (Rahul Gandhi) has visited so far - Murshidabad, Malda, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnea, Pakur, Sahibganj, Godda…All these are centers of Bangladeshi infiltrators. He is consolidating the votes of Bangladeshi infiltrators and doing injustice to Hindus,” the BJP MP said.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Also read: Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc stopped BJP from toppling Jharkhand government

“…You are not even a Hindu but still, if you want to declare yourself as Hindu, we welcome it. But when you come, protect the Hindus too. Muslims are not going to be with you,” he added.

The saffron party, at several times, attacked the grand old party over the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 14 from Manipur's Thoubal district. The yatra is set to cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. Besides Manipur, the yatra is covering four northeastern states - Nagaland (257 km in two days), Arunachal Pradesh (55 km in one day), Meghalaya (five km in one day) and Assam (833 km in eight days).

Also read: Prashant Kishor finds 'no logic' in Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra. Explains why

Currently, the Congress leader has entered Jharkhand, from which he will move on to Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra and conclude in Mumbai on March 20 after a span of 67 days.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India Newsalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On