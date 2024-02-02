Prashant Kishor finds 'no logic' in Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra. Explains why

Ace political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor lambasted the advisors of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the timing of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Prashant Kishor and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(PTI)

In an interview with India Today, Kishor, known for his strategic acumen and pivotal role in numerous successful political campaigns, expressed surprise at Gandhi's decision to embark on the yatra months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He stressed that the timing seemed ill-suited for such an endeavour, saying, “Look at whoever is advising them. This could be the worst time for you to leave headquarters and go for a yatra.”

According to Kishor, the yatra should have been conducted much earlier, possibly six months to a year before the elections. He stressed the importance of focusing efforts on meeting strategic allies, raising resources, finalising candidates, and addressing daily challenges.

“When you are needed at headquarters, you are in the field. When you needed to be in the field then you were sitting in Delhi. I don't know who advises them,” Kishor said.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20. The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held between April and May.

Expressing his incredulity at the advisors' approach, Kishor also pointed out the critical timing amid the backdrop of losing a key ally in Bihar, in obvious reference to chief minister Nitish Kumar ditching the Mahagathbandhan and forming a new government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a separate interview with Indian Express, Prashant Kishor said he finds no logic in Rahul Gandhi's Manipur-to-Mumbai yatra at this juncture.

“At a time when he should be at the centre of where politics happen, he is busy doing a Yatra in the Northeast. Visiting the areas is fine but deserting the headquarters is definitely not a wise move. I don’t know who is advising him on these issues,” he said.

Prashant Kishor is holding a pad yatra, or foot march, across Bihar under the banner of ‘Jan Suraaj’. He is expected to announce the transformation of Jan Suraaj, which began as a campaign in 2022, into a political party.