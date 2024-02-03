Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc stopped BJP from toppling Jharkhand government

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc stopped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from stealing the popular mandate in Jharkhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is touring the eastern state. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting as the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Jharkhand, in Pakur on Friday.(Congress's X account)

Gandhi, flanked by new Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, said the BJP used money power and probe agencies. He said Gandhi and he are not scared of the BJP and would keep fighting what he called the divisive ideology.

The former Congress president said that while the earlier Bharat Jodo Yatra was against the "divisive agenda" of the RSS and the BJP, the current yatra is seeking justice for the people of the country.

He said the BJP tried to destabilise an elected government in Jharkhand.

He said the INDIA bloc didn't let the party steal the mandate.

There is widespread injustice prevailing across the country, including "back-breaking price rise and increasing unemployment". It is impossible for the youth to get employment in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India, he added.

Rahul Gandhi also blamed Narendra Modi's government's economic policies like demonetisation policy and "flawed GST" for "destruction of small and medium industries".

He claimed the rate of unemployment in the country was the highest in 40 years.

Gandhi invited the people of Jharkhand to participate in the Yatra. He also took a jibe at PM Modi over his Mann ki Baat. "We listen to your Mann Ki Baat and not do our Mann Ki Baat," he said.

Champai Soren became the chief minister of Jharkhand two days after his JMM boss Hemant Soren resigned and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.

The JMM and the Congress claimed there was a deliberate delay in government formation as the BJP wanted to carry out "horse trading" to topple the government. The two parties later sequestered their MLAs.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote: "Picture of the day: @RahulGandhi with the newly sworn-in CM of Jharkhand, Shri Champai Soren ji, in Pakur at the flag handover ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Champai Soren ji is popularly known as the Tiger of Jharkhand for his remarkable role in the public agitation for the creation of a separate state.

"The horse-traders in Delhi please take note -- the land of Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda will resist and defeat your politics of injustice," he added.

