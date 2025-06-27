Akhilesh Yadav backs Mamata’s charge of ‘backdoor NRC’, says BJP can do anything

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav expressed strong backing for West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's accusations against the Election Commission of India for trying to implement the NRC through the backdoor, saying that any concern raised by the Trinamool Congress chief about the Bharatiya Janata Party needs to be taken seriously. Akhilesh Yadav said that if Mamata Banerjee was saying something about the BJP, then the opposition parties have to be alert. (ANI)

Banerjee on Thursday lambasted the poll body for allegedly isolating voters born between July 1987 and December 2004, and seeking proof of their citizenship in the name of 'special intensive revision of electoral rolls'. She alleged that the ECI was acting as "a stooge of the BJP".

In reaction to the allegations levelled by the West Bengal CM, Yadav told reporters in Lucknow, "The BJP can do anything through the back door... If CM Mamata Banerjee says something about the BJP conspiring, then we have to be alert."

Mamata Banerjee's accusations on ECI

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee told reporters in Purba Medinipur district's Digha area that she had called the press conference in a hurry to address the "matter of utmost concern".

She told them that she had received two lengthy letters from the ECI. She said that while she has not gone through them in detail, an overview of the letters indicate that the "Commission is now seeking a declaration form from voters born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, which is Annexure D in one of the letters, where they will have to submit birth certificates of both parents as proof of citizenship".

"I don't understand the reason behind the ECI move or the rationale behind selecting these dates. This is nothing short of a scam. I seek clarification from the Commission on whether they are trying to implement the NRC through backdoors. In fact, this looks to be more dangerous than the NRC which every political party in opposition must resist," she added.

Mamata Banerjee alleged that the letters were also sent to the Bihar government; however, nothing will happen there as it is under a BJP-led government.

"Their real target is Bengal. They want to delete the names of valid young voters. Many parents will not be able to furnish their birth certificates. They are targeting the migrant worker community of Bengal, students, villagers and uneducated voters," she alleged.

Mamata Banerjee said that a "dangerous game" is taking place and it is "alarming" for democracy.

She warned that while Bengal was the real target of the BJP behind the facade of the ECI, other opposition-ruled states would also soon come under the radar.