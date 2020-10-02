Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Mamata slam UP govt

india

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 04:31 IST

Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party ‘s Mayawati and Trinamool Congress’s Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday as anger and protests grew across the state and beyond over the gang rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras.

Condemnation also came in from the chief ministers of Kerala and Punjab, while protests were held by cadres of SP, in addition to those by Congress workers, across multiple cities in UP. In Aligarh, SP workers lodged a protest when they were stopped from moving towards Boolgarhi village in Hathras on Thursday. The SP workers were stopped on way to the village. They blocked the Agra-Aligarh road for an hour and were arrested by police which cleared the roadblock.

Congress leader Upendra Singh, along with others, moved from Agra towards Boolgarhi village in Hathras but were stopped at the border.

The Valmiki (Dalit) community remained on strike in protest against the Hathras incident.

“In the Hathras incident, the manner in which the BJP government delayed medical treatment to save some of its people and also postponed filing the FIR, has angered the families across the country...Instead of protecting the government through its spokespersons and through WhatsApp messages, it should get the matter investigated through the Supreme Court sitting judge,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

The woman, who was gang-raped on September 14, died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. A senior Uttar Pradesh police officer on Thursday said the forensic report has revealed that the woman was not raped.

Meanwhile, yet another Dalit woman died in Balrampur district after two men raped her.

BSP chief Mayawati on said, “In the wake of the law and order situation in the state and the flood of crimes against women, the central government should replace Yogi Adityanath with some ‘kaabil’ (capable) person and if this is not possible, president’s rule should be imposed in the state.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and said, “If a crime takes place, action has to be taken within 72 hours, as we have done.”