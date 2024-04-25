 Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Kannauj today; BJP takes ‘India vs Pakistan’ dig | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi
Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Kannauj today; BJP takes ‘India vs Pakistan’ dig

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2024 10:38 AM IST

In the 2019 general elections, BJP's Subrata Pathak had defeated Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav from Kannauj.

Subrata Pathak, the Bharatiya Janata Party's MP from Kannauj, has compared his electoral contest with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from the UP constituency with India vs Pakistan cricket match. Yadav will file his nomination from the seat today, three days after the party announced another candidate from the constituency.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)
"In a democracy, the election is the biggest festival. When elections are held they should be interesting...When Akhilesh Yadav sent Tej Pratap here he understood...If the match had been with Tej Pratap it would have been India vs Japan's cricket match. Now the match would be like India vs Pakistan (Subrata Pathak against Akhilesh Yadav)," Pathak said.

In the 2019 general elections, BJP's Subrata Pathak had defeated Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav from Kannauj.

On Wednesday evening, Samajwadi Party wrote on X that Akhilesh Yadav would file his nomination papers from Kannauj today.

"National president Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination papers from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat at 12 pm tomorrow as Samajwadi Party candidate," the party posted in Hindi.

Before the announcement, Akhilesh Yadav had exuded confidence in Samajwadi Party's victory from the seat.

"The question here is of historic victory from the seat. The BJP will become history in this election as people have made up their mind for INDIA bloc. People are going to vote against the NDA," he told PTI.

The decision came days after the party declared his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate from Kannauj.

Tej Pratap, the son-in-law of Lalu Prasad Yadav, was the MP from Mainpuri between 2014 and 2019. He is a member of the Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh Yadav has won the Kannauj seat thrice -- 2000, 2004 and 2009. He vacated the constituency in 2012 after he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Dimple Yadav was the MP of Kannauj until 2019.

Akhilesh Yadav is currently an MLA in UP's assembly.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Thursday, April 25, 2024
