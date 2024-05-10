 Akshaya Tritiya 2024: PM Modi wishes country as people take holy dip in Sarayu | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Akshaya Tritiya 2024: PM Modi wishes country as people take holy dip in Sarayu

ByHT News Desk | Written by Adarsh Kumar Gupta
May 10, 2024 12:50 PM IST

According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh.

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated across India on Friday. Symbol of good luck, success and fortune, the auspicious day is celebrated by millions of Hindus and Jains.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Friday, devotees offered prayers and took a holy dip in the Sarayu River on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.(REUTERS)
In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Friday, devotees offered prayers and took a holy dip in the Sarayu River on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.(REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X(formerly Twitter) and extended his wishes to the people of the country. He wrote, "Warm wishes to all the families of the country on Akshaya Tritiya. I hope that this auspicious occasion that inspires charity brings new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of all of you."

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Friday, devotees offered prayers and took a holy dip in the Sarayu river on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

ALSO READ| Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Check city-wise list

How people celebrate Akshaya Tritiya

The word "Akshaya" means "never diminishing" and "Tritiya" refers to the third lunar day. The day is believed to bring good fortune and success. So people like to set up new businesses, perform marriage ceremonies, make investments like buying gold and real estate property on this day.

To mark the auspicious day, people offer prayers in temples, engage in almsgiving, and spiritual practices. In some parts of India, the day is also known as 'Akha Teej'.

Importance of Akshaya Tritiya

According to the Hindu calendar, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaisakh. It is believed that both the sun and the moon are at their planetary best alignment on this day.

As per the Hindu scriptures, the day marked the end of the Satya Yuga and beginning of the Treta Yuga. The festival of Akshaya Tritiya also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Parashurama, the 6th incarnation of Lord Vishnu who is a prominent God in the Hindu religion. To mark the occasion, thousands of people observe fast and pray Lord Vishnu to bring prosperity.

Hindus believe that on this day, during Mahabharata time when the Pandavas were forced to live in forests, Lord Krishna gave Draupadi a Patra (container) in which food appeared in large quantities.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    HT News Desk

© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
