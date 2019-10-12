Alka Lamba, disqualified Chandni Chowk AAP MLA, joins Congress

india

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 15:24 IST

Alka Lamba, who has been engaged in a bitter war of words with her adopted party AAP, on Saturday formally joined her parent party the Congress.

She was welcomed into the party fold by Delhi unit in-charge PC Chacko and other leaders of the party at the Congress headquarters on Akbar road. A beaming Lamba was seen displaying a chit, showing that she was granted the primary membership of the grand old party.

The move comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections set to take place early next year.

The Chandni chowk MLA had first hit a rough patch with the AAP over its decision to pass a resolution to revoke Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna. Lamba had raised objections to the party’s resolution.

In December, she said in a tweet that the AAP had asked her to support the resolution, which she refused. Lamba then added that she was ready to face any punishment because of her actions.

In the run-up to national elections, Lamba also refused to campaign for the party in Delhi. The BJP swept Delhi by winning all the seven seats.

In September, the Rebel MLA was disqualified from the Delhi Assembly by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel “on grounds of defection”, said a statement issued by the Assembly secretariat.

Soon after her disqualification, Lamba, in a series of tweets, said her “journey with AAP ends here” and thanked her supporters, saying she will continue fighting for their rights.

Earlier, Lamba had said she was open to the possibility of contesting the assembly elections in Delhi as an independent candidate.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 14:22 IST