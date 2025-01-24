Alka Lamba slams BJP, AAP over Yamuna's condition: ‘Congress will clean it’

As the Yamuna river comes to the centre of Delhi's political discourse, Congress candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat, Alka Lamba on Friday accused BJP and Congress of reducing Yamuna to a "political issue" and said that if given chance Congress will show their work by cleaning Yamuna. Congress candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat Alka Lamba.(ANI)

The issue took centre course after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dared Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in Yamuna at Delhi like he did with his entire cabinet in Prayagraj.

CM Yogi has also blamed Kejriwal for allegedly turning the holy Yamuna into a "dirty drain" and calling it a "sin".

"The truth is that neither River Ganga nor River Yamuna was cleaned. A lot of politics was done in the name of both. Corruption worth crores of rupees happened in the name of cleaning both rivers. BJP and AAP governments have been in power for a decade, but we have never seen both of them sitting together at a table and rising above politics and finding a solution," said Alka Lamba while speaking to ANI.

"Rivers Yamuna and Ganga are nothing more than election issues for them...If people give us a chance, we will show our work (Yamuna cleaning), we will not blame the people of Purvanchal for the condition of Yamuna like Arvind Kejriwal did...," she added further.

Alka Lamba is contesting against AAP's Atishi and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri from the Kalkaji assembly constituency.

Notably, Yamuna has become a significant political issue in Delhi over the years, mainly due to its severe pollution and the ongoing struggle to clean and conserve it. Over the years, Kejriwal has also made several 'promise' to clean the Yamuna and restore rivers ecological balance.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.