AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son booked for allegedly misbehaving with Delhi Police personnel

Delhi Police has filed a case against two persons, including one who claimed to be AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s son, for misbehaving with officers and riding a motorcycle with a modified silencer. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan. (PTI Photo)

The incident took place during a security patrol in Okhla ahead of Republic Day. They were fined around ₹20,000 for violating multiple sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, news agency ANI reported.

Police said two persons were riding a motorcycle erratically in Okhla, making loud noises with a modified silencer and weaving through traffic.

When confronted, one of the persons claimed to be the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and accused the officers of targeting him due to his father’s position.

“During a Delhi Police patrol, two boys were spotted riding a bullet bike, coming from the wrong side and making loud noise with the modified silencer. The bike was being ridden in a zigzag manner. The police stopped the boys, and one of them claimed to be the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He misbehaved with the police, accusing them of targeting him because he is the son of the AAP MLA,” ANI quoted police as saying.

Delhi Police said that the duo also refused to provide their driving licenses and identification, saying they were not required to do so.

A case has been registered by the police, and a challan has been issued. The duo's bike has also been impounded under various acts, said police.

“When the police asked for the driving licence and ID, they said they didn’t need it. One of the boys called Amanatullah Khan and made him speak to the SHO. Later, the boys left without disclosing their names and addresses. The ASI brought their bullet to the police station. A case has been registered and a challan issued. Their bike has been impounded under several acts,” police added.