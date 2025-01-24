Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son booked for allegedly misbehaving with Delhi Police personnel

ByHT News Desk
Jan 24, 2025 11:13 AM IST

Police said that two persons including 'Amanatullah Khan's son' were riding a motorcycle erratically in Okhla, making loud noises with a modified silencer.

Delhi Police has filed a case against two persons, including one who claimed to be AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s son, for misbehaving with officers and riding a motorcycle with a modified silencer.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan. (PTI Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan. (PTI Photo)

The incident took place during a security patrol in Okhla ahead of Republic Day. They were fined around 20,000 for violating multiple sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, news agency ANI reported.

Police said two persons were riding a motorcycle erratically in Okhla, making loud noises with a modified silencer and weaving through traffic.

When confronted, one of the persons claimed to be the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and accused the officers of targeting him due to his father’s position.

“During a Delhi Police patrol, two boys were spotted riding a bullet bike, coming from the wrong side and making loud noise with the modified silencer. The bike was being ridden in a zigzag manner. The police stopped the boys, and one of them claimed to be the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. He misbehaved with the police, accusing them of targeting him because he is the son of the AAP MLA,” ANI quoted police as saying.

Delhi Police said that the duo also refused to provide their driving licenses and identification, saying they were not required to do so.

A case has been registered by the police, and a challan has been issued. The duo's bike has also been impounded under various acts, said police.

“When the police asked for the driving licence and ID, they said they didn’t need it. One of the boys called Amanatullah Khan and made him speak to the SHO. Later, the boys left without disclosing their names and addresses. The ASI brought their bullet to the police station. A case has been registered and a challan issued. Their bike has been impounded under several acts,” police added.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On