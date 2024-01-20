All 15 accused PFI members found guilty in BJP leader’s murder in Kerala

A court in Kerala on Saturday found all 15 accused guilty in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in Alappuzha in December 2021. The sentencing in the Kerala BJP leader’s murder case is expected to take place on January 22. (Representative Image)

The Mavelikkara additional sessions court found accused 1 to 8 guilty of murder among other offences and the remaining seven for offences including conspiracy.

All the accused were members of the now-banned extremist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

On December 19, 2021, Ranjith, then the state secretary of the BJP’s OBC Morcha, was hacked to death by an eight-member gang at his home in Alappuzha in front of his mother, wife and daughter, police said.

Ranjith was murdered barely 12 hours after SDPI state secretary KS Shan was hacked to death by a gang of assailants in Alappuzha while he was on his way home. The accused in the case, belonging to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), are currently facing trial.

The sentencing in the Ranjith murder case is expected to take place on January 22.