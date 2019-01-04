‘All districts covered under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme,’ says government

All the districts of the country have been covered under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme (BBBP) since 2018-19, the ministry of women and child development said Friday.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015, the scheme is aimed at addressing the declining Child Sex Ratio and enabling girl child education. It is a tri-ministerial effort of ministries of women and child development, health & family welfare and human resource development.

“Out of 640 districts, 405 districts were covered through multi-sectoral intervention, media & advocacy and 235 districts covered through alert media & advocacy outreach,” minister of state (MoS) for women and child development, Virendra Kumar, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Friday. Under the scheme, multi-sectoral interventions are carried out in selected BBBP districts. This includes effective enforcement of Pre Conception & Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC&PNDT) Act, Pre-Natal/ Post Natal care of mothers, improve enrolment of girls in schools, community engagement/ training/ awareness generation etc.

Apart from this, an awareness campaign is carried out for creating awareness and visibility about the criticality of the issue of declining Child Sex Ratio in the country. “To improve declining Child Sex Ratio in the country and to change the mindset is a long-term challenge. Child Sex Ratio is calculated on decadal basis by Registrar General of India through census,” the ministry said.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 22:47 IST