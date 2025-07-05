All eyes on Uddhav and Raj Thackeray sharing stage after 20 years

MUMBAI : Two decades after they parted ways, following a power tussle, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will be seen in a joint rally in Worli today. The victory rally titled, ‘Awaj Marathicha’ (voice of Marathi) was planned by the two parties together after the ruling Mahayuti government rolled back its decision to make Hindi mandatory as a third language in the state’s primary schools recently, following a strong opposition both from Raj and Uddhav, and intellectuals from civil society. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray along with Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray at the Bal Thackeray Memorial at Shivaji, Park, Dadar, Mumbai, India on Monday, November 17, 2014 on Bal Thackeray's 2nd death anniversary..(HT Photo)

It has been observed in political circles that the Thackeray cousins uniting over a common cause could also set the stage for their political reunion, especially with an eye on the local body elections later in the year.

Both parties have pulled out all the stops to put up a strong show of strength for the rally, which is being held at the NSCI Dome, Worli.

A leader from Sena (UBT) told HT that while the auditorium’s capacity is 8,000, the audience turnout is likely to be far more. However, those that are unable to reach the venue can watch the event on LED screens which have been set up outside the auditorium. Marathi director-producer Ajit Bhure will anchor the event.

“We have erected a grand stage with the map of Maharashtra in the background, headlined ‘Awaj Marathicha’. We have arranged nearly 6000 chairs. Tents have been set up on all sides of the NSCI Dome, and screens propped up high on footpaths. We expect people to come spontaneously. Traffic on Annie Besant Road may have to be stopped,” said MNS leader Yashwant Killedar.

Earlier, senior leaders such as Anil Parab from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Bala Nandgaonkar from MNS were assigned to oversee the planning and arrangements, which they have been executing with the help of their respective leaders through the week. The duo also held a meeting of functionaries to ensure everything goes according to plan.

Local leaders have also been asked to set up LED screens in their areas. Teasers showing both brothers as lions fighting a cackle of hyenas are doing the rounds on social media and banners showing the cousins with Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray, have been placed at several places across Mumbai, particularly Lalbaug, Parel, Dadar and Worli, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The messages writ large are: “Who brings down the government to its knees? Marathi manoos” and “Unity of the Marathi people is the need of the time and real strength for us.”

Kunal Manikar, MNS’s western Mumbai chief, said: “The Marathi mandals have heeded our call. A Jai Jawan Govinda Mandal will form a human pyramid at the venue.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar said, “Though the rally is for the cause of Marathi, it could be the beginning of a renewed alliance between the cousins ahead of the local body polls.” Another leader from the party, Vinayak Raut, said, “People will come from across Maharashtra to see the two brothers together. Leaders from allied parties such as Jayant Patil of NCP (SP), and CPI and CPM will join us.”

HT has learnt that the heads of Sena (UBT) allies in the Opposition – NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal – will not attend the rally, although their representatives will participate.