All flights to and from Srinagar cancelled amid heavy snowfall, bad weather

All flights to and from Srinagar Airport have been cancelled due to bad weather and continuous snowfall in the region, airport officials said on Tuesday. Kashmir received fresh snowfall, which led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and disrupted flight operations.
Most parts of Kashmir received fresh overnight snowfall as a western disturbance affected the region. The plains of the valley, including Srinagar, recorded light to moderate snow, while the higher reaches received moderate to heavy snowfall.
