    All flights to and from Srinagar cancelled amid heavy snowfall, bad weather

    Kashmir received fresh snowfall, which led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and disrupted flight operations

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 11:54 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    All flights to and from Srinagar Airport have been cancelled due to bad weather and continuous snowfall in the region, airport officials said on Tuesday. Kashmir received fresh snowfall, which led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and disrupted flight operations.

    People walk during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar. ((HT/Waseem Andrabi))
    People walk during snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar. ((HT/Waseem Andrabi))

    Most parts of Kashmir received fresh overnight snowfall as a western disturbance affected the region. The plains of the valley, including Srinagar, recorded light to moderate snow, while the higher reaches received moderate to heavy snowfall.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

