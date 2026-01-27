Airlines issue advisory as rain, bad weather disrupt flight operations in Delhi amid red alert

After the national capital witnessed moderate spells of rain and gusty winds on Tuesday, flights operations at Delhi airport suffered a blow as multiple airlines issued advisories in view of the unfavorable weather conditions. Leading airlines including Akasa Air, IndiGo and SpiceJet issued travel advisories as they urged passengers to undertake necessary precautions before heading to the Delhi airport. (ANI file photo)

According to the nowcast from the India Meteorological Department at around 12 pm, North Delhi, Central Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, West Delhi, and South West were placed under a red alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 40-60 kilometers per hour.

A yellow alert has been placed for Shahdara, East Delhi, South East Delhi, New Delhi and South Delhi as the districts are expected to face moderate rain and thunderstorms.

Airlines issue advisories Leading airlines including Akasa Air, IndiGo and SpiceJet issued travel advisories as they urged passengers to undertake necessary precautions before heading to the Delhi airport.

The airlines added a possibility of flight operations being hampered in view of disturbed weather conditions across Delhi-NCR.