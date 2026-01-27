Airlines issue advisory as rain, bad weather disrupt flight operations in Delhi amid red alert
The India Meteorological Department issued red and yellow alerts for heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several districts across Delhi.
After the national capital witnessed moderate spells of rain and gusty winds on Tuesday, flights operations at Delhi airport suffered a blow as multiple airlines issued advisories in view of the unfavorable weather conditions.
According to the nowcast from the India Meteorological Department at around 12 pm, North Delhi, Central Delhi, North West Delhi, North East Delhi, West Delhi, and South West were placed under a red alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 40-60 kilometers per hour.
A yellow alert has been placed for Shahdara, East Delhi, South East Delhi, New Delhi and South Delhi as the districts are expected to face moderate rain and thunderstorms.
Airlines issue advisories
Leading airlines including Akasa Air, IndiGo and SpiceJet issued travel advisories as they urged passengers to undertake necessary precautions before heading to the Delhi airport.
The airlines added a possibility of flight operations being hampered in view of disturbed weather conditions across Delhi-NCR.
Indigo:
IndiGo on Tuesday said that bad weather conditions across Delhi impacted its flight schedules. Urging passengers to stay updated on their respective flight status via the official website or app, the airline assured that its teams are there to assist passengers at every step and provide full support.
“We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” IndiGo wrote on X.
Akasa Air:
Citing unfavorable weather conditions in Delhi and Srinagar, Akasa Air confirmed that certain flights on its network have been hit.
Akasa Air urged passengers to check their flight status at https://www.akasaair.com/flight-status before heading to the airport.
SpiceJet:
SpiceJet on Tuesday said that departures and arrivals along with their consequential flights might get affected in view of heavy rain in Delhi.
“Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://www.spicejet.com/#status,” the airline wrote on X.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More