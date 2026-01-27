Red alert in parts of Delhi; rain, thunderstorm likely to continue

Parts of Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for certain areas of the city and an orange alert for others, warning residents of ongoing rainfall and possible disruption. Light to moderate railfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is very likely to occur at isolated places in Delhi (HT Photo)

The weather alerts are valid until 1:30 pm, and the IMD has advised commuters and residents to exercise caution during this period.

The rain is expected to bring relief from the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, which fell back into the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning, with the CPCB’s Sameer app recording an AQI reading of 310.

This comes just days after a brief improvement following nearly a day-long spell of rain earlier this week.

Parts of Delhi under Red alert North Delhi, North West Delhi, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, West Delhi, and South West Delhi are under a red alert, the IMD has warned.

The department has forecast moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and hail, with wind speeds expected to reach 40-60 kmph in the next hour, urging residents to remain cautious.

While, the weather department has placed South East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, Shahdara, and East Delhi under an orange alert for moderate rain and thunderstorm, according to its latest nowcast warning.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain was observed in parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, as the weather department forecast “partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers” in areas including Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, during the day.

Airlines issue advisory Leading airlines, including Akasa Air, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, have issued travel advisories, urging passengers to take necessary precautions before traveling to Delhi airport.

The carriers also warned that flight operations could be affected due to disturbed weather conditions across the Delhi-NCR region.