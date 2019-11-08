e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

Pakistan’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge $20 fee from all pilgrims tomorrow

Friday’s decision reverses Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s second ‘concession’—to not charge service fee from the visitors arriving on November 9-- for the corridor’s opening and on November 12.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2019 16:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan(AP file photo)
         

Pakistan told India on Friday that it will charge $20 as service fees from visitors to Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur tomorrow. This was Islamabad’s second flip-flop in three days. Pakistan army on Wednesday reversed its government’s decision to allow the Indian pilgrims to visit the holy shrine in Pakistan without a passport.

Friday’s decision reverses Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s second ‘concession’—to not charge service fee from the visitors arriving on November 9-- for the corrdior’s opening, and on November 12-- for Guru Nanak Dev ji’s 550th birth anniversary .

Indian foreign ministry had not reacted to the latest developments yet. The first group of Indian visitors including former PM Manmohan Singh will leave tomorrow for the corridor’s inauguration.

Indian government had slammed Pakistan over its flip-flop on the passport issue and said the pilgrims needed to carry passport according to the official agreement signed with Pakistan. Pakistan Army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor had earlier said that passports were required for the Sikh pilgrims to cross the border and reach Gurdwara in Pakistan’s Kartarpur. Ghafoor’ announcement contradicted Imran Khan’s concession.

Pak PM had made both the concessions-- on the passport and the service fees front-- in an announcement on November 1. In addition, Khan had also promised that the visiting Sikhs will no longer need to register ten days in advance.

The Kartarpur Corridor between the two neighbours provides a visa-free travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan for Indian Sikhs. Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev ji was born in Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan and spent his last days at Kartarpur, also in Pakistan.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib’s inauguration on Saturday will mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

5,000 pilgrims can visit the shrine daily through the corridor, which will be operational all seven days a week, throughout the year.

tags
top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News