'All of you made it special': Modi's 'emotional' moment as India breaks vaccine record on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India crossing the milestone of 25 million vaccine doses against coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a record number, on his birthday was a “very emotional” moment for him. Interacting virtually with healthcare personnel and vaccine beneficiaries in the coastal state of Goa, the Prime Minister said that everyone involved in the vaccination process—from the medical officials to the beneficiaries—made his birthday special for him. “Yesterday was a very emotional day for me. With the efforts of all of you, it became a very special day for me,” said Prime Minister Modi during the virtual interaction.

Notably, India achieved the record landmark in its vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday on September 17. In an extraordinary feat, the country vaccinated as many as 25 million citizens, more than three times the average daily total of the past month. The record number of vaccines administered by India was a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s push to the ‘Seva and Samarpan’ vaccination campaign to honour the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday.

Congratulating the healthcare workers of Goa for completing 100 per cent of the first vaccination dose, the Prime Minister said on Friday that the state is playing important role in the success of the world's largest and fastest vaccination drive “Sabko vaccine, muft vaccine”.

“I thank Team Goa, for their work during such a time,” he said. “Every eligible person in Goa has received a dose of vaccine. This is a big deal in the fight against corona. Congratulations to all the people of Goa for this.”

“This kind of coordination that Goa has shown to address social and geographical challenges is commendable,” he added. “The Canacoona sub-division, which is situated far and wide in the state, is proof of the rapid vaccination as in the rest of the state.”

Interacting with the vaccine beneficiaries in Goa, many of who received their jabs on Friday, the Prime Minister said that the strategy that the coastal state has implemented to prevent Covid-19 vaccine wastage can be a sought-after model for other parts of the country as well. “Goa's vaccine prevention model is commendable," he said. “It will help other parts of the country in reaching their vaccination goals.”

The healthcare workers thanked the Prime Minister for his kind words and extended greetings to Modi for his 71st birthday.