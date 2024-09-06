‘All parties except BJP…’ Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia after joining Congress

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Friday joined the Congress party ahead of the Haryana assembly elections scheduled for October 5. Phogat also launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and talked about her journey from “sadak to sansad” shortly after being inducted into the party. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party MP KC Venugopal meet wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Addressing the media, Vinesh Phogat thanked the Congress party for supporting her throughout the wrestlers' protests and said all parties except for the BJP were standing by them.

"I thank Congress party...Kehte hain na ki bure time mein pata lagta hai ki apna kaun hai...When we were being dragged on the road, all parties except BJP were with us. I feel proud that I have joined a party which stands with women and is ready to fight from 'sadak to sansad'..." she said.

“The fight is continuing, it hasn't ended yet. It's in court. We will win that fight as well... With the new platform that we are getting today, we will work for the service of the nation. The way we played our game with heart, we will give our best to work for our people. I want to tell my sisters, that I am with them. If there will be no one for you, I will be there, Congress party will be there. I have felt this, and I can assure you that we will be there for sure,” the Olympic wrestler added.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Punia slammed the BJP IT cell for insinuating that they were only interested in politics during the wrestlers' protests. He said they had written to all female BJP MPs to stand with them but they didn't come.

“What BJP IT cell is saying today that we just wanted to do politics...We had written to all women BJP MPs to stand with us but they still didn't come. We are paying to raise the voices of women but now we know that BJP stands with atrocities against women, and all other parties stand with us,” Punia said.

"We will work hard to strengthen the Congress party and the nation...The day Vinesh qualified for finals the country was happy but the next day everyone was sad. At that time, one IT cell was celebrating..." the wrestler said.