e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / All schools under BMC to remain closed till Dec 31 amid Covid-19 outbreak, says Mumbai mayor

All schools under BMC to remain closed till Dec 31 amid Covid-19 outbreak, says Mumbai mayor

The state government had earlier allowed reopening of schools for Class 9 to 12 from November 23.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 14:03 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Mumbai Municipal Corporation has set up free Rapid antigen Covid-19 test center for Citizen of Mumbai at BMC school Gavanpada mulund East Mumba , at Mumbai. ( Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo )
Mumbai Municipal Corporation has set up free Rapid antigen Covid-19 test center for Citizen of Mumbai at BMC school Gavanpada mulund East Mumba , at Mumbai. ( Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo )
         

Schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will continue to remain shut in Mumbai till December 31 as a precautionary measure to control spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the civic body said on Friday.

The state government had earlier allowed reopening of schools for Class 9 to 12 from November 23.

tags
top news
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Delhi records coldest November morning since 2006
Delhi records coldest November morning since 2006
PM Modi launches RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan
PM Modi launches RuPay Card phase-2 in Bhutan
‘Jihad has no place in love’: Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP for dividing nation
‘Jihad has no place in love’: Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP for dividing nation
Mumbai: Shiv Sena hits back at BJP, dares it to wrest control of BMC
Mumbai: Shiv Sena hits back at BJP, dares it to wrest control of BMC
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
Spotlight on Ladakh, China secretly made moves in central, Sikkim and eastern sectors
What a billionaire wants
What a billionaire wants
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In