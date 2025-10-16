Allahabad HC directs Rampur Samajwadi Party MP to pay maintenance to fourth wife

The Allahabad High Court has directed Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, Mohibbullah Nadvi, to pay monthly maintenance to his fourth wife regularly or face legal consequences. During the course of the hearing in the high court, the counsel for the MP submitted that the matter is related to matrimonial dispute and Nadvi has an intention to settle the same amicably. (HT file photo)

At the same time, Justice Subhash Chandra Sharma referred the matter to the HC's mediation centre for arriving at some solution to the matrimonial dispute.

The court has given three months to reach a settlement and ordered Nadvi to deposit ₹55,000, of which ₹30,000 per month will be paid to his wife as maintenance.

Nadvi had filed a plea against an order dated April 1, 2024, passed by the Additional Principal Judge of the family court in Agra.

While accepting the submissions of the petitioner's counsel, the court said, "The court is also satisfied on the basis of the record and the submissions made before it that the nature of litigation is such that there is a chance to resolve the matter through the process of mediation and an attempt ought to be made to explore that possibility".

However, the court in its order dated September 11, warned that if Nadvi fails to make the requisite deposit or pay the current amount of maintenance or the mediation fails, the interim order will automatically come to an end.