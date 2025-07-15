'Can't be fooled for 5 years': Allahabad HC stays arrest of RCB bowler Yash Dayal in sexual exploitation case

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of cricketer Yash Dayal in connection with an FIR lodged against him for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman, Live Law reported. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Yash Dayal plays a shot during the 34th IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.(ANI)

A woman has accused the cricketer, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), of sexually exploiting her through the promise of marriage. According to her, the two had met around five years ago.

Yash Dayal, 27, was booked on July 6 at Indirapuram Police Station in Ghaziabad district under Section 69 (Sexual intercourse by deceitful means etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Last week, the cricketer moved the high court and sought a stay of his arrest and quashing of the FIR registered against him.

During the hearing on Tuesday, a bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Anil Kumar orally observed that "one can't be fooled for five years".

"You could have been fooled for 1 day, 2 day 3 day…but 5 years...you are entering into a relationship for 5 years...one can't be fooled for 5 years," the bench remarked orally, according to Live Law.

What has the woman alleged?



In her complaint to the police, the woman has alleged that Yash Dayal had physical relations with her by falsely promising marriage.

“He repeatedly made physical relations with me by falsely promising marriage and introduced me to his family, who assured that I would be their daughter-in-law. I maintained the relationship with complete honesty and dedication,” the woman alleged.

The woman also told the police that this led to her suffering from depression, for which she even sought treatment.

“I tried to end my life many times because I couldn’t get out of the mental pain, and he and his family kept giving me false assurances. His relationship with other women caused me deep mental trauma and broke me down,” she alleged.

Dayal has refuted the charges and has lodged a counter-complaint with the Prayagraj police, seeking an FIR. In his statement, Dayal alleged that the woman stole his iPhone and laptop, and borrowed money from him under false pretences. Dayal has said that he has evidence to support his claims.