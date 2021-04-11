IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Allahabad high court Chief Justice tests positive for Covid-19
File photo of Allahabad high court(ANI Photo)
File photo of Allahabad high court(ANI Photo)
india news

Allahabad high court Chief Justice tests positive for Covid-19

District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rishi Sahai said Justice Govind Mathur, is in home isolation after testing positive.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 03:37 AM IST

The Chief Justice of the Allahabad high court, Justice Govind Mathur, has tested positive for Covid-19, health officials familiar with the matter said late on Saturday.

District Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rishi Sahai said the Chief Justice is in home isolation after testing positive.

He said officials were keeping a close watch on Justice Mathur’s health and added that he was doing well.

The health official said that the district registered its biggest single-day spike since the outbreak began with 1,682 new cases on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP