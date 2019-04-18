Allahabad University hostels raided, crude bombs and raw material recovered

Police raided the Tarachand and PCB Hostels on the Allahabad University (AU) campus and recovered material used in making crude bombs, a fake pistol and large number of empty liquor bottles, on Wednesday. The raid follows the murder of a former student Rohit Shukla at PC Bannerjee Hostel, late on Sunday night.

Accompanied by Rapid Action Force (RAF) jawans, a door-to-door search operation was conducted at the two hostels. AU proctor RS Dubey accompanied the men in uniform and sealed at least 106 rooms, which were occupied by illegal inmates at both hostels. Police arrested the driver of student leader Abhishek Singh alias Michael, who was illegally living at the Tarachand Hostel.

The police broke the locks of the rooms, which were found locked and threw away heaters and coolers found there.

The Allahabad High Court had taken cognisance of the recent spurt in crimes in the district and expressed concern over the violence at AU and its hostels.

Jolted by the court’s remarks, heavy police force led by SP city Brajesh Kumar Srivastava and Colonelganj circle officer Shreesh Chandra first reached Tarachand Hostel early on Wednesday morning. SP city Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said at least 58 rooms were sealed in Tarachand Hostel and 20 motorcycles and a car were taken to the police station.

At least 13 youths who were found illegally living in the hostel and were found suspicious were also detained for questioning. One of them has been identified as Nirbhay Singh, the driver of student leader Abhishek Singh alias Michael.

In room number 2/43, police found crude bombs while explosive powder and other materials used in making crude bombs along with a toy gun was found in room number 4/31.

The team later reached PC Bannerjee Hostel and sealed at least 43 rooms, which were suspected to be occupied by illegal inmates and miscreants. Police also seized a car and some motorcycles.

Earlier, AU authorities suspended Ashutosh Shahi, a student, at the PCB Hostel from whose room explosive material was recovered in the raid.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 10:21 IST