Allahabad University VC resigns amid charges, says he was being hounded

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 01:33 IST

Allahabad University vice chancellor Rattan Lal Hangloo, who was facing allegations of mishandling cases of sexual misconduct in the university, stepped down on Wednesday, while claiming that he has resigned under pressure.

According to a senior HRD ministry official, several complaints have been filed against Hangloo’s style of functioning in the past as well. However, in one case, the National Commission of Women (NCW) had made an “adverse” observation about him, the official said.

“He has resigned citing personal reasons,” the official said.

Confirming the development, Hangloo said: “It is correct that I have resigned. The reason was that repeatedly baseless enquiries were initiated (against me). On several occasions it was proved that there was no substance in the complaints.” “I did so as I was totally fed up.”

Hangloo refuted the allegations, saying that he has always performed his duties in an honest manner and stood up to pressure and interference.

“There are appointments of 1200 people to be made. If I was there, I would go on a merit basis. I will not go by recommendation. I will not take people from mafia,” he added.

Hangloo also challenged that the allegations made against him saying, “Let it (NCW) prove them before the CBI, let them prove them before the High Court.” He further alleged the active presence of “mafia” in the university.

Hangloo said he planned to take legal recourse.

The President’s office had twice returned the file regarding allegations against me because they did not see any merit, he said.

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma claimed that the commission sent a team to the campus recently that had found grave irregularities. The NCW chairperson said the “team also spoke to women in the university and mishandling of sexual harassment cases was established.” On December 26, Hangloo appeared before the NCW and denied all allegations. “I showed him all the evidences our team has collected. His explanation was not satisfactory. We also forwarded these evidences to the offices concerned.”

She said there was no system of grievance redressal and complaints of sexual harassment at workplace were not redressed.