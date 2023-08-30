News / India News / Dalit boy wasn’t assaulted, says Tamil Nadu police officer

Dalit boy wasn’t assaulted, says Tamil Nadu police officer

ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Aug 30, 2023 12:57 AM IST

The minor boys appeared before the juvenile justice on August 27 and were let off on bail. The other two are in judicial custody for 15 days, the police added.

Allegations against four people, including two minors, of assaulting a 14-year-old Dalit boy and his grandmother in Karur district of Tamil Nadu could not be substantiated in the preliminary probe, a police officer said on Tuesday, requesting anonymity.

The police, on August 26, arrested two college students and detained two minor boys (HT Archives)
The alleged incident took place on last Friday when the 14-year-old boy engaged in a verbal spat with a group of boys from another school and belonging to other backward classes (OBC) communities while travelling in the same bus.

“It started as something playful, but escalated into a serious situation,” the officer said.

Following the incident, the Dalit boy and his grandmother went to the village of the other boys involved in the bus incident. After they could not locate their homes, they complained about the incident to village elders.

Later, a group of six people went to the Dalit boy’s village where local residents rounded them up, confiscated their two-wheelers and sent them back.

“There was no attack. There are no injuries on anyone,” the officer added.

On Saturday, the police arrested two college students and detained two minors under the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. While the children were let off on bail after they appeared before the juvenile justice board, the other two have been sent to 15-day judicial custody.

