e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

Alliance Air cancels flight on Nashik-Pune route in view of NOTAM

The flight was coming from Hyderabad to Pune via Nasik and was supposed to land at the Pune airport at 9.30 am on Saturday.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2019 06:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Pune
Alliance Air is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India.
Alliance Air is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India.(ANI Photo)
         

Alliance Air (AI) on Saturday cancelled its flight on Nashik-Pune route in view of NOTAM issued at the Pune airport, an AI official said.

In view of the cancellation, 18 out of the total 28 passengers were taken to Pune through road transport, the official said.

Alliance Air is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Air India.

The flight was coming from Hyderabad to Pune via Nasik and was supposed to land at the Pune airport at 9.30 am on Saturday.

“On Saturdays, the flight usually arrives in Nasik at 8 am and reaches Pune by 9.30 am. Today the flight got delayed at Hyderbad and reached Nasik at 10 am, and by the time NOTAM (notice to airmen) was in place and the runway at the Pune airport was to be closed for maintenance,” the official said.

NOTAM or Notice to Airmen is given to pilots includes information concerning the establishment, condition or change in any aeronautical facility, service, procedure or hazard on the flight route.

The NOTAM at Pune airport was issued in view of the closure of the runaway for maintenance on Saturday after 10.30 am in the morning, which is a weekly exercise.

Every Saturday, the runway remains closed between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm for maintenance, and airline operations are not allowed during this time.

“Since runway was closed for maintenance and NOTAM was issued, we had to cancel the flight and out of 28 passengers around 18 passengers were given surface transport and they were brought to Pune by different cars safely,” the official added.

tags
top news
Terror training camps still active in Pakistan
Terror training camps still active in Pakistan
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
‘Loan fairs infused ₹1.8 lakh crore in economy’
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet ahead of winter session
Shiv Sena to skip NDA meet ahead of winter session
Successful night trial of Agni-II carried out
Successful night trial of Agni-II carried out
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
More than all other teams combined: India take massive lead in WTC
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
Watch: Sabarimala Temple in Kerala opens amid tight security
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News