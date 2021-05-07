Allocation of Remdesivir done upto May 16 for 'adequate availability': Gowda

Amid the surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country owing to the far more deadly second wave of the pandemic, the government on Friday allocated Remdesivir upto May 16 in order to ensure the adequate availability of the medicine, a drug used in the treatment of some cases of Covid-19. The decision was taken by Union minister of chemicals and fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda and the allocation plan was made jointly by the department of pharmaceuticals and the ministry of health and family welfare.

“Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, allocation of Remdesivir has been made upto 16th May 2021. This will ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir across country so that no patient face difficulty in this pandemic time,” Gowda said in a tweet sharing the official notification with a list which stated 530,0000 vials of Remdesivir have been allocated to the states between April 21 and up to May 16.

Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, allocation of #Remdesivir has been made upto 16th May 2021.



This will ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir across country so that no patient face difficulty in this #pandemic time.





“The allotment has been made for the States/UTs and State Governments and UTs have been asked to monitor proper distribution within the State/UT covering government and private hospitals as appropriate and in line with judicious use,” the statement read.

With this, the government also asked state governments and governments in Union territories to place orders for purchase of the drug with marketing companies.

“State governments / UTs have been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the State/ UT as per supply chain in close coordination with liaison officers of the companies. The coordination with private distribution channels in the state could also be made,” the statement added.

This comes at a time when India reported 414,188 new Covid-19 cases and 3,915 deaths due to the virus on Friday, according to the Union health ministry dashboard at 8am. With this, the total tally in the country went up to 21,491,598 and the death toll was pushed to 234,083. Total recoveries in the country stood at 17,612,351 and the number of active cases in the country stood at 36,451,64.

