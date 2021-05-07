Co-Win introduces 4-digit security code mandatory for online vaccine booking from May 8

Admitting data-entry error in marking many people who have booked vaccination slots as 'vaccinated', the Union health ministry on Friday said the Co-Win software through which registration and vaccination slot booking is taking place will have some additional security feature. Upon booking vaccination slots on cowin.gov.in website, people will receive a four-digit security code which will have to be produced at the vaccination centre. The code will also be mentioned on the digital certificate, the ministry said.

The additional security feature has been introduced as many people received messages claiming that they have received one dose of the vaccine, while they did not actually turn up for the vaccination on the scheduled date. "This will ensure that, for such citizens who have booked an online appointment, the data entries regarding vaccination status of a citizen, are recorded correctly and only for those who book online appointment and avail the services at the centre where they have booked the appointment. This will also reduce the opportunities for impersonation and wrongful use of flexibilities provided in Co-WIN for facilitating vaccination coverage," the ministry said.

The security code, unknown to the vaccinator, will be printed on the appointment acknowledgement slip as well. Before administering the vaccine dose, the vaccinator will ask the beneficiary the 4-digit security code.

The ministry has also advised citizens to carry a copy (digital or physical) of their appointment slip or the appointment confirmation SMS so that the security code can be furnished easily.

In the ongoing third phase of vaccination where people between the age group of 18 to 44 years are getting vaccinated, slots can be booked online only.

With the new security feature, here are the checklist for registration on Co-Win:

> Co-Win is not a mobile app. Registration can be done through Co-Win website or through the Aarogya Setu app.

> One can register on Co-Win through a mobile number, based on the one-time password.

> During registration, one has to mention the identification number of the photo ID card that he or she will carry during vaccination.

> Registration on Co-Win and booking slots for vaccination are different as booking can be done depending on the slots available in government and private hospitals.

> One will receive the four-digit security code after successful completion of the booking of a vaccination slot.



