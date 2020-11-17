e-paper
Home / India News / Allow coaching classes to reopen: Owners urge Maharashtra government

After the state government released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for schools first in September and then revised them this month, class owners had hoped that similar SOPs will be released for coaching classes.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 09:45 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Coaching classes in the state have been closed since March. While some centres are conducting online classes many others are also supplementing them with notes, study material etc. (Image used for representation).
Coaching classes in the state have been closed since March. While some centres are conducting online classes many others are also supplementing them with notes, study material etc. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
         

With the Maharashtra government allowing different sectors to reopen amid the Covid-19 pandemic, coaching class owners are now hoping that classes will be allowed to reopen with all safety precautions in place.

Sachin Karnavat, president of the Maharashtra Class Owners Association, which has nearly 1 lakh classes under its ambit, said, “So far there is no clarity on when coaching classes will be allowed to reopen. We are waiting for the government’s decision in this regard. Recently, a few class owners have met ministers in the state government urging them to restart classes. Class owners have promised to follow all the safety norms like practicing physical distancing, sanitising premises etc,” Karnavat said.

After the state government released standard operating procedures (SOPs) for schools first in September and then revised them this month, class owners had hoped that similar SOPs will be released for coaching classes.

“The government has not considered coaching classes while making SOPs. The coaching class industry is too big to be ignored this way,” said Bandopant Bhuyar, president, Coaching Classes Teachers Association.

Akash Singh, an owner of a coaching class in Malad said, “Students are eagerly waiting for classes to open. Not all teaching can happen online especially for students of Class 12 where we need to give them personal attention. We request the government to open coaching classes as soon as possible.”

An official from the state education department said, “The state government will decide on reopening of classes and as and when it happens the department shall release guidelines and SOPs in this regard.”

Coaching classes in the state have been closed since March. While some centres are conducting online classes many others are also supplementing them with notes, study material etc.

