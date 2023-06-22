Amit Shah calls all-party meet on June 24 to discuss Manipur

Union home minister Amit Shah has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss the situation in violence-hit Manipur, the home ministry said on Wednesday.

Amit Shah (PTI)

Shah visited the state last month and held several rounds of meetings with representatives of both the Meitei and Kuki communities in a bid to end the cycle of violence that has left 115 dead, and displaced at least 40,000.

“Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has convened an all-party meeting on 24th June at 3PM in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur,” the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said in a tweet.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town after tribal Kuki groups called for protests against a court-proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the majority Meitei community. Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods into jungles, often across state borders.

The authorities clamped a curfew and suspended the internet, pumping in additional security forces to force a break in the spiralling clashes.

Internet is still not fully back in the state.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 9 re-registered six First Information Reports (FIRs) and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the criminal conspiracy behind the clashes as it took over the probe into Manipur’s ethnic violence.

The MHA has also formed a three-member Commission of Inquiry led by former Chief Justice of Gauhati high court Ajai Lamba, to look at the causes, sequence of events related to violence and any lapses or dereliction of duty by public officials.

The panel, which also consists of retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Aloka Prabhakar, has been asked to submit its report no later than six months.

