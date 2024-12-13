Allu Arjun arrested: What are the charges against the Telugu actor?

Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Friday was arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede-like situation at the premiere of his latest movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on December 4 in Hyderabad. Telugu actor Allu Arjun leaves from Gandhi Hospital after a medical check-up following his arrest, in Hyderabad, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. (PTI)

The actor was taken into custody, amid tight security, from his residence and taken to Chikkadpally police station in a police vehicle. Follow LIVE updates here.

Allu Arjun had already approached the Telangana High Court on December 11, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with the death of a woman. The court will hear the actor's petition at 4pm today.

After his formal arrest, Allu Arjun was taken to the state-run Gandhi Hospital for medical tests. A senior police official also said that he will be produced in a local court.

Also Read | What happened at Sandhya Theatre that led to arrest of Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun?

"We are following the procedure," Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Vikram Singh Mann said, according to PTI.

The incident, which took place at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and the hospitalization of her nine-year-old son due to asphyxiation.

Allu Arjun arrested: What are the charges against him?

The police have registered a case under sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.



Also Read | After arrest, Chiranjeevi visits Allu Arjun's home with wife Surekha

Besides Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of the theatre are also named.

The case was registered at Chikkadpally Police Station on December 5 on a complaint by the woman's husband.

Allu Arjun arrested: What police said



According to the police, a huge crowd had gathered at the theatre to watch the movie and have a glimpse of the movie's lead actors coming to the theatre. However, there was no intimation from the side of the theatre management or actors team that they would be visiting the theatre.

"The theatre management did not make any additional provisions regarding security to manage the crowd nor was there any separate entry or exit for the actors team though the theatre management had information about their arrival," a police release had said.

Around 9.30 pm on December 4, Allu Arjun came to the theatre with his personal security and people gathered there tried to enter the theatre with him.

"His (Allu Arjun) personal security team started pushing the public, which further aggravated the situation as there was already a huge gathering at the theatre. Taking advantage of this situation along with the actor and his security team, a large number of people entered inside the lower balcony area.

"In this, one Revathi and her son felt suffocated due to a large public influx and immediately the police personnel who were on duty pulled them out of the public from the lower balcony and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her son and immediately shifted them to a hospital, where the doctor informed that she was dead," it added.