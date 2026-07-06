VHP's Alok Kumar breaks silence on Ram temple loot row as pressure mounts over who dropped the ball

With the Ram Mandir loot case continuing to stir political and public debate, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) International president Alok Kumar, in an explosive interview with Kumkum Chadha, described the controversy as a deep emotional blow to devotees but rejected suggestions that the VHP should be held accountable for the functioning of the Ram Mandir Trust.

Alok Kumar in conversation with HT.

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"What has happened is very unfortunate and it has hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the world. We are hurt, everybody is hurt and there is no question of finding out any excuses or trying to defend it," Kumar said.

Kumar also rejected attempts to link the controversy directly to the VHP, RSS or the Centre.

‘Champat Rai does not represent the VHP’

One of the sharpest exchanges during the interview revolved around Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, who is also an international vice-president of the VHP.

Kumar acknowledged Rai's long association with the organisation but argued that his role in the Trust should not be equated with representing the VHP.

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{{^usCountry}} The VHP chief said, "I am not denying that Champat Rai ji has been a senior office-bearer and is presently the international vice-president of the VHP. But we did not nominate him to that place. We did not recommend him. He does not represent the VHP." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The VHP chief said, "I am not denying that Champat Rai ji has been a senior office-bearer and is presently the international vice-president of the VHP. But we did not nominate him to that place. We did not recommend him. He does not represent the VHP." {{/usCountry}}

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Pressed on why the VHP had not publicly distanced itself from Rai despite mounting criticism, Kumar refused to endorse any immediate disciplinary action.

"You want me to dismiss him today without even the result of the investigation? Nobody has yet accused Champat Rai of sharing, instigating or planning such loot”, said Kumar.

Watch the full interview here:

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Calls for a time-bound probe and punishment for the guilty

Throughout the interview, Kumar repeatedly emphasised that the investigation must not spare anyone, regardless of status.

"We were the first to demand an FIR, an investigation by senior officers, a fast-track court and punishment for the guilty," he said.

Recalling the VHP's public response after the controversy surfaced, Kumar said the organisation had laid down four demands: immediate registration of an FIR, investigation by senior officers, day-to-day hearings in a fast-track court, and completion of the entire process within four to five months.

“The guilty should be punished and this whole process should be completed within four to five months so that Hindu Samaj feels some satisfaction when it sees the convicted persons going to jail.”

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Negligence, unanswered questions and the politics around Ayodhya

Questioned repeatedly on whether the VHP should shoulder moral responsibility despite denying legal accountability, Kumar maintained that the organisation would wait for investigative findings before considering further action.

"We are ashamed that this happened. We are sorry. We think it is very bad. But in any crime that has taken place, we have no role in that crime and nobody has assigned us that role."

On demands that the Trust itself be dissolved, Kumar disagreed.

"The two trustees against whom allegations have been made have already resigned. There are no allegations against the remaining trustees. I do not think disbanding the trust is necessary."

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Kumar also acknowledged the political sensitivity of the controversy, saying the issue could resonate in an election year.

"This is an election year. A row over the Ram temple can certainly have an influence. But ultimately, Ram ji recognises where there is sincerity and where there is deceit,” the VHP chief was quoted.

As the investigation continues, Kumar's central message remained unchanged: the alleged wrongdoing must be investigated comprehensively, the guilty punished regardless of their stature, but responsibility for the temple's administration rests with the Trust - not the VHP.