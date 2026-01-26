‘Alok was always soft-spoken, respectful, never picked a fight’, say Mumbai stabbing victim's family members

Pratap Nagar in Kurar village in Malad east was enveloped in grief when the body of Alok Singh, 33, arrived at 11C, SRA building, in Kurar village, in Malad east. Singh’s wife Puja was inconsolable and other family members heartbroken. Married only two years ago, Alok Singh is remembered by family, friends and neighbours as pleasant and soft-spoken. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Relatives later said that, to soften the blow, Puja was initially told that her husband had died in an accident. She learnt that he was stabbed to death only after the funeral.

Singh had joined NM College in Vile Parle as a mathematics and statistics teacher in 2024 and was teaching in the junior college division. Married only two years ago, he is remembered by family, friends and neighbours as pleasant and soft-spoken.

“I have never seen him raise his voice,” said Singh’s brother-in-law. “He was always respectful and never picked a fight. He always greeted us when we passed each other in the vicinity,” a neighbour told HT.

Singh’s relatives allege there was a delay in getting him medical treatment, which could have proved decisive. Mahesh Singh, Alok’s brother, claimed he was taken to hospital half an hour later than necessary.

He said police asked his brother to sit on a bench on platform 1 at Malad station, bleeding, while the police inquired into the incident. Instead, he should have been rushed to hospital immediately, Mahesh said.

He also wanted the railway police to be held accountable for the assailant fleeing. “How could a man have stabbed him (Alok) and fled in front of so many people? The patrolling staff should have stopped him but no personnel were present, neither RPF or GRP. We want the personnel on duty to be suspended as they failed to do their job,” said Mahesh.