e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Alternative route: Mughal Road to link Jammu, Srinagar in winters

Alternative route: Mughal Road to link Jammu, Srinagar in winters

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:11 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustantimes
         

Srinagar: The picturesque Mughal Road,which passes through the pine and kail forests of Shopian, Poonch and Rajouri districts in the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is being developed as an alternate all-weather route to the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, which often remains closed during winter due to landslides.

Currently, the 84-kilometre-long Mughal Road, which was opened in 2009, indirectly connects the Srinagar-Jammu national highwa via Poonch and Rajouri .

A 10-kilometre-long underground tunnel needs to be constructed to turn the Mughal Road into an all-weather route. However, the completion of the tunnel -- to be constructed between Lal Ghulam and Chattapani, which lies on the other side of Pir Ke Gali, the highest point on the route and located at an altitude of over 3,485 metres --- could take over five years, said a senior engineer working on the project on condition of anonymity.

National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDC), which has been entrusted with the task of compiling a detailed project report (DPR), has roped in a private company as a partner for the exercise.

“We hope to submit the DPR to the government within six months,” said R K Mishra, general manager, NHIDC.

“Tender bids will be invited once the government approves the DPR. The tunnel is likely to reduce the distance between Srinagar and Jammu by over 30 kilometres. It will bypass the toughest part of the stretch, which receives over seven feet of snow, especially at Pir Ki Gali, during peak winter,” said D K Kaith, executive engineer, Mughal Road project.

The road was built by Mughal emperor, Jehangir, and several ancient historical monuments of the medieval era dot the stretch, where revellers make a beeline during peak tourist season.

The stretch passes through Hirpora Wildlife Sanctuary in Shopian --- home to Markhour, the endangered Himalayan goat, and several species of birds -- and largely remains operational between May and December.

“Once the Mughal Road becomes an all-weather route, the income of apple growers in Shopian district, which exports over 2.5 crore apple boxes annually, is likely to double,” said the senior engineer.

top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news