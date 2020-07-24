e-paper
Home / India News / Amala Shankar, renowned Indian danseuse, dies at 101

Amala Shankar, renowned Indian danseuse, dies at 101

Amala Shankar was the wife of the late dancer and choreographer Uday Shankar and mother of the late musician Ananda Shankar and acclaimed actress Mamata Shankar and sister-in-law of musician and composer Ravi Shankar, who had died in 2012.

india Updated: Jul 24, 2020 11:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Amala Shankar was awarded Banga Vibhushan by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government in 2011 for her contributions to the field of art.
Amala Shankar was awarded Banga Vibhushan by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government in 2011 for her contributions to the field of art. (Twitter.com/ @Sreenanda)
         

Noted Indian danseuse Amala Shankar died in Kolkata on Friday. She was 101.

“Today my thamma (grandmother) left us at the age of 101. We just celebrated her birthday last month (June). Feeling so restless that there is no flight from Mumbai to Kolkata. Heartbroken. May her soul rest in peace. This is the end of an era. Love you Thamma. Thank you for everything,” tweeted Sreenanda Shankar, her grand-daughter.  

She was the wife of the late dancer and choreographer Uday Shankar and mother of the late musician Ananda Shankar and acclaimed actress Mamata Shankar and sister-in-law of musician and composer Ravi Shankar, who had died in 2012.

She was awarded Banga Vibhushan by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government in 2011 for her contributions to the field of art.

