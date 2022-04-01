Amaravati farmers put stir on hold a month after high court ruling

Starting Friday, the farmers stopped gathering at the protest camps, raising slogans and staging demonstrations against the state government. Nearly a month after the Andhra Pradesh high court declared Amaravati as the only state capital, thousands of farmers who had given away their lands for the capital city called off their 835-day long agitation, at least for now.

The decision was taken on Thursday during a meeting held by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, a joint action committee (JAC) of farmers and other villagers.

The protest camps at villages like Thullur, Venkatayapalem, Velagapudi and Mandadam continue to exist, but there won’t be any protests.

“Hereafter, they will act as help-desks, where JAC leaders, lawyers fighting for their cause and technical experts will advise the farmers on plot registrations, matters dealing with the authorities concerned and other legal issues,” Amaravati JAC chairman A Siva Reddy said.

In another development, the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), constituted to develop the capital region in Amaravati, has initiated the exercise in providing basic infrastructure facilities roads, drinking water, drainage and electricity in Amaravati, as per the HC directions.

The APCRDA has also started the process of handing over the developed plots to the farmers, as per the agreement. Out of the total 60,000 plots to be returned to the farmers, the APCRDA completed registration of 40,966 plots in their name in the past.

Now, the authority is asking the remaining farmers to get the registration of plots done. “The authorities have started clearing the plots in the last three years due to inaction by the state government. We have asked them to identify the plots allotted to us, clear the area and provide basic infrastructure before getting them registered,” Siva Reddy said.

On March 3, a full-bench of the high court (HC) headed by justice Prashant Kumar Mishra upheld Amaravati as the only capital. It also categorically said the state assembly had no legal competence to enact any fresh legislation either to shift or bifurcate or trifurcate the capital.

The farmers, who celebrated the judgement, however, continued the protests till Thursday, as they were apprehensive that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government might move the Supreme Court challenging the HC verdict or go ahead with the passage of three capitals bill in the assembly.

The Amaravati JAC had announced that the agitation would continue till the state withdrew the three capital plan.

However, even four weeks after the judgement, there was no move from the state government on filing any petition in the Supreme Court. On March 24, during an assembly session, the chief minister found fault with the HC verdict for questioning the competence of the state legislature in passing the laws, but did not make any statement on moving the Supreme Court. He said his government would explore all legal options and search for alternative measures.

“Our focus is now on rebuilding Amaravati. So, our slogan now is Build Amaravati and Save Andhra Pradesh,” the JAC leader added.

