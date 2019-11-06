Amarinder slams Pakistan for using Bhindrawale’s pic in corridor song

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:54 IST

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday responded to the video of a song Pakistan released two days back to welcome Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur that featured slain Khalistani separatists including the infamous Jarnail Singh Bindranwale and said it only proved his theory that the country has a hidden agenda involving the Kartarpur corridor.

Pakistan’s information minister Firdous Ashiq Awan released the video five days before the inauguration of the corridor that will provide Indian pilgrims visa-free access to the gurdwara at Kartarpur where Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak spent his final years.

The video released by Pakistan features pictures of Bhindranwale, Shabeg Singh, and Amrik Singh Khalsa, who were killed when the army stormed Amritsar’s Golden Temple to take out militants holed up there in 1984.

“All this is what I have been warning about since day one... Pakistan has a hidden agenda here. Pakistan, on one side, is showing love, but on the other... [is trying] to foment trouble. We have to be very careful of its intentions,” Singh said in response to the video.

The insurgency in Punjab for a separate Khalistan peaked in the 1980s before it fizzled out in the 1990s. Security agencies have been warning about attempts to revive militancy in Punjab.

The video shows clips of Sikh pilgrims visiting their places of worship across Pakistan, including Gurdwara Janam Asthan built at the place where Guru Nanak was born in Pakistani Punjab’s Nankana Sahib.

It seeks to promote harmony between Sikhs and Muslims and also features Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Kaur and Sidhu attended the foundation ceremony for the corridor on the Pakistani side in November last year. Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and Amarinder Singh laid the foundation stone for the corridor on the Indian side, from Dera Baba Nanak town in Gurdaspur district to Kartarpur a few days earlier.

Speaking at the launch of the video in Islamabad, Awan said the Kartarpur Corridor’s opening reflected Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for religious freedom for all minorities in Pakistan.

Earlier on Monday, Amarinder said Pakistan’s sudden decision to accept the 70-year-old demand to open the Kartarpur corridor was aimed at driving a wedge in the Sikh community by exploiting religious sentiments. He added that Pakistan’s move “indicated an ulterior motive” and Punjab is on heightened alert to check any nefarious designs of Islamabad.

PAK INDULGES IN MISCHIEVOUS ACTS, SAYS SHWAIT MALIK

Responding to the statement, Punjab BJP chief and Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik on Wednesday said, “Pakistan is indulging in mischievous acts. I would only say that religious harmony should be upheld in this matter.”

Malik was replying to a media query in Amritsar on the video of the Pakistani song.

He added, “The Centre and Captain Amarinder Singh should go together to ensure security because religious devotion and politics are two separate things. So, it becomes the duty of government to protect people.”