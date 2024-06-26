Amarnath Yatra 2024: Offline registration begins, CRPF steps up security

The offline registrations for the Amarnath Yatra, the annual pilgrimage to the holy shrine commenced on Wednesday, three days ahead of the commencement of the pilgrimage. A huge rush of devotees thronged the token counters for their registration for the yatra. 'Pratham Puja' being performed at the Amarnath cave to mark the ceremonial commencement of the Annual Amarnath Yatra(PTI)

The annual pilgrimage to the holy shrine is slated to commence on June 29 and will culminate on August 19.

South Jammu SDM Manu Hansa, however, said that the offline registrations began on Wednesday, and tokens for the same are being given to the pilgrims. The registration will take place based on these tokens, and then it will be decided on which day they will undertake the Yatra.

"...At the centres, offline tokens are being issued to the pilgrims. There are a total of three offline centres- Vaishnavi Dham, Panchayat Bhawan and Mahajan Hall. From here, token slips are being issued to the pilgrims. Their registration happens on that basis and it is decided on which day they will undertake the Yatra. The Yatris need to arrive here with their Aadhaar Card, tokens are issued on that basis. Children below 13 years of age are not allowed, women at 6 months or above of pregnancy are not allowed..." SDM South Jammu Manu Hansa said to news agency ANI.

The SDM further said that around 1000 registrtion shave been done for the June 29 visit. A daily quota of pilgrims will be released by the Sri Amarnath Shrine board, said the official. "We are aiming to complete atleast 2,000 registrations today. Those who have completed their registrations online do not have to come here," he said.

The official further said that several help desks have been arranged at the waiting areas. "Six token centres, water filters and a dining hall are provided for assistance to all our pilgrims and ensure a smooth registration process," he said talking about the facilities available.

Additionally, a trial run of the Amarnath Yatra was held on Tuesday at Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu along with mock drills and pilgrim movement to check the security preparations.

The advance and online registrations for the 52-day-long yatra, however, began on April 15 on Shri Amarnath Shrine Board's (SASB) website and portal.

J-K LG Sinha reviews security:

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday visited the Shri Amarnath Yatra Base Camp at Baltal located in Ganderbal district and reviewed the arrangements for the pilgrimage.

He also directed senior officers of the administration, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), police, security forces, and other departments to coordinate with each other for better security and the management of the pilgrimage.

Security beefed up:

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has implemented a robust security plan to safeguard pilgrims travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) amid their Yatra. To further strengthen security, CRPF has significantly increased the frequency of patrols on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway. CRPF's Road Opening Party (ROP) and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) are constantly patrolling the route. These patrols are crucial for prompt identification and response to any unforeseen situations.

Amarnath Yatra:

The Amarnath Yatra, which takes place every year amid tight security and vigil, takes place from twin tracks – the traditional 48-km-long Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km-long shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The Amarnath Yatra attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year who visit the site during the 'Shravani Mela in July-August (Shravan month in Hindu calendar) - the only time in the year when the Amarnath Cave is accessible, because of its geographical conditions.

Located 141 km from the capital Srinagar at an altitude of 12,756 feet above sea level, the holy cave of Amarnath lies in the Ladar Valley, which is covered by glaciers, and snow-capped mountains for most of the year.

(With inputs from agencies)