Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of 6,400 pilgrims leave Jammu for cave shrine

Amid tight security, a fresh batch of 6,400 Amarnath pilgrims left Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar on Friday in a secured convoy to the cave shrine of Amarnath.

“A total of 6400 pilgrims left Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar here around 4:30am in a cavalcade of 265 vehicles early Friday morning,” said an official at the control room.

Also Read: Three-tier security in place across Jammu and Kashmir for Amarnath Yatra

The 43-day long pilgrimage to the cave shrine will conclude on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

With today’s batch, the number of the total pilgrims, who have left for Amarnath cave shrine from Jammu, goes up to 17,100, officials said.

Over 7,000 fresh pilgrims have arrived in Jammu from various places across the country for their onward journey to the shrine, they said.

After on-the spot registration at three counters and supply of tokens at two counters, the pilgrims are lodged in 32 centres and base camps.

The yatra commenced on Thursday from the traditional 48-km Nunwan route in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and the 14-km Baltal route in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

The pilgrimage is expected to see higher attendance as it is being held after a gap of two years.

In 2019, the yatra was cancelled midway before the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions of the Constitution. The pilgrimage did not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.