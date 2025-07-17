Amarnath Yatra suspended from Pahalgam, Baltal base camps for a day. Here is why

The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for Thursday from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps due to continuous heavy rains over the last two days. A pilgrim prays before a banner featuring the Amarnath cave shrine.(PTI)

The rains have necessitated restoration work on tracks along both routes. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has deployed heavy men and machinery to complete the work before Yatra can be released from the two base camps on Friday. This is the first time the yatra has been suspended from Jammu this year.

The suspension of the yatra comes a day after a woman pilgrim died and three sustained injuries in a landslide along the Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

“Due to the continuous rains over the last couple of days, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to be carried out on the tracks. Therefore, it has been decided that no movement shall be allowed towards the Holy Cave from the two base camps today. However, yatris who stayed at Panjtarni camp during the preceding night are being allowed to proceed down to Baltal under adequate deployment of BRO and Mountain Rescue Teams," the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, said.

The official said that the Amarnath Yatra would likely resume from the two base camps on Friday.

"The Yatra shall resume in all likelihood tomorrow, depending upon the weather conditions during the course of the day", he said.

The Amarnath Yatra 2025 in numbers

Since it began on July 3, over 2.47 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine during the Amarnath Yatra 2025.

A total of 1,01,553 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch. Over 4 lakh people have registered online for the pilgrimage so far.

Last year, more than 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine, which houses a naturally formed ice lingam.

The 38-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 9.