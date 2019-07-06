Amartya Sen says ‘Jai Shri Ram’ not linked to Bengali culture, BJP responds

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday hit back at Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen for saying that ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan is not linked to Bengali culture.

While speaking at a programme in the Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Friday, Amartya Sen had said unlike ‘Maa Durga’, the ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogan is not associated with the Bengali culture and it is used as “a pretext to beat up people”.

It is ‘Maa Durga’ who is omnipresent in the lives of Bengalis, Sen said.

“Jai Sri Ram slogan is not associated with the Bengali culture,” he said, adding that even Ram Navami is “gaining popularity” nowadays and he had “never heard of it before”.

“I asked my four-year-old grandchild who is your favourite deity? She replied that it is Maa Durga. Maa Durga is so much omnipresent in our lives,” he said.

“What I feel is slogans like Jai Sri Ram are used as pretexts to beat up people,” the economist said.

Sen’s comment came in the backdrop of a section of the people in several parts of the country forcing others to chant ‘Jai Sri Ram’ and beating them up if they refuse.

To this Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Saturday was quoted by news agency ANI?as saying “Amartya Sen probably doesn’t know Bengal. Does he know about Bengali or Indian culture? Jai Shri Ram is chanted in very village. Now entire Bengal says it.”

Speaking on poverty, Sen said only rising income level of the poor people would not reduce their plight.

“Poverty can be reduced by basic healthcare, proper education and social security,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 11:47 IST