Ameet Satam named as BJP’s Mumbai unit chief ahead of BMC election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday named three-term lawmaker Ameet Satam, 49, as its new Mumbai unit chief ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election expected to be held in December or January. Ameet Satam, the new BJP Mumbai unit chief. (X)

Satam called the safety and security of Mumbaikars their top priority. “While Mumbai continues to develop, our focus will be on ensuring the well-being and protection of its citizens.” He added he will also be focused on infrastructure, mobility, and housing. “The safety and security of Mumbaikars will be given equal importance.” Satam said they will work for the BJP-led coalition’s victory in the Mumbai civic polls.

A former Mumbai corporator, Satam, was first elected to the assembly from Andheri West in 2014. Born on August 15, 1976, he is an arts graduate from Mithibai College and has a master’s degree in management studies from Mumbai University.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Satam is aware of Mumbai’s issues and knows how to implement innovative ideas. “Amit Satam is known for his aggressive and studious leadership and has shouldered many organisational responsibilities,” he said. He added that the BJP emerged as the number one party in Mumbai in the 2024 assembly. “I am sure we will break our own records [of 82 seats] registered in the 2017 civic body elections in the city in the forthcoming election.”

Satam replaces Ashish Shelar, who was inducted into the state Cabinet in December last year after leading the BJP’s Mumbai unit for three terms.

Shelar called Satam a friend, a true Mumbaikar, a young, dynamic assembly member, with deep roots in Konkan.