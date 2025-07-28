American among 2 held for ‘attempting to convert’ Pune resident to Christianity

Two people, including an American, have been arrested for allegedly attempting to convert a Pune resident to Christianity by promising financial support and mental peace. The accused allegedly said accepting Jesus as the only true God would bring peace, prosperity, and happiness. (X)

The complainant, Sunny Bansilal Danani, 27, accused Schaefer Javin Jacob, 41, who is from California, Stiven Vijay Kadam, 46, and a 16-year-old of visiting his home and allegedly urging him to convert to Christianity on Sunday.

The three allegedly said accepting Jesus as the only true God would bring Danani peace, prosperity, and happiness, dismissed other religions and deities as myths, and promised financial aid upon conversion.

Police registered a case based on Danani’s complaint under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), Section 3(5), which relates to a criminal act by several persons in furtherance of a common intention, and the Foreigners Act.

Police inspector Vijayanand Patil, who is leading the investigation, said the two adult accused were arrested while the minor was handed over to his mother. “We have seized two mobile phones, and the electronic evidence is currently under examination.”

Senior inspector Ashok Kadlag said the matter is under investigation and that there was no threat to law and order in the area.

Police said Jacob visited cities across India on tourist and business visas. Kadam, who works for a private firm, is believed to be his associate.