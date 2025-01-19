American podcaster Lex Fridman to host podcast with PM Modi in February

American podcaster Lex Fridman announced on Sunday that he will host a podcast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the end of February. American podcaster Lex Fridman (screengrab)

He said that he is excited to visit India for the first time, experience its culture, and meet its people.

“I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can,” Fridman wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

An American computer scientist and podcaster, Lex Fridman has been hosting the Lex Fridman Podcast since 2018, interviewing prominent figures from science, technology, sports, and politics.

In 2019, Fridman gained attention when Elon Musk praised his MIT study, which claimed drivers stayed focused using Tesla's semi-autonomous system. However, the study was criticised by AI experts and lacked peer review.

Lex Fridman has hosted several prominent figures such as Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, US President-elect Donald Trump, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among others.

Lex Fridman has over 4.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first podcast appearance on People by WTF, hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. During the two-hour discussion, he shared insights into his early life, leadership philosophies, India's technological advancements, and personal stories.

Among the various anecdotes, PM Modi recalled an interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his first term in 2014. Xi had shown interest in visiting Modi’s hometown, Vadnagar, citing a special historical connection.