Amid bird flu scare, poultry from southern states banned in MP, control rooms set up in districts

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:30 IST

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to ban the supply of poultry from Kerala and certain other southern states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu etc to Madhya Pradesh as a measure to check the spread of bird flu in the state while control rooms have been set up in every district to monitor the spread of the virus, according to government officials.

Till now, 15 districts have been affected by bird flu. Control rooms have been set up in all the districts to monitor the situation. However, as per officials, the presence of H5N8 has been detected only in crows so far. Poultry remains unaffected, as per officials.

The decision to ban the supply of poultry from southern states was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday. Officials of the Animal Husbandry and Health departments attended the meeting.

“Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has instructed that all efforts should be made for prevention of bird flu in chickens also, even though poultry remains unaffected by the disease,” said an official release.

Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry, JN Kansotia said, “Poultry supply to Madhya Pradesh is mainly done by states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Kerala has sounded a high alert and there is a report from there about culling of poultry. Hence, the state government has decided to take this measure.”

The official release said, “Necessary precautionary measures are being taken. Districts have been made aware of the guidelines issued by the government of India. Poultry will be banned for a limited period.”

The release said, “The Animal Husbandry department and allied departments and agencies are vigilant. The poultry farms where deaths of birds have been reported are being monitored. Daily status of bird flu in the state is being conveyed to the Government of India.”

“Divisional teams are closely monitoring reservoirs, poultry farms and poultry markets in the districts. Necessary information about prevention of bird flu is being given to poultry farmers and businessmen. On receiving information regarding sickness or unnatural death of crows or chickens, immediate samples are collected and sent to the laboratory,” said the official release.

According to the release, infected places are being disinfected and sanitised in collaboration with the local bodies of the district. “It is important for non-vegetarians to ensure that the chicken is cooked well before consumption so that it does not pose any threat to health,” states the release.